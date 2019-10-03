General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,659,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,146 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $244,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Mills by 18.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,773,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,786,000 after acquiring an additional 277,126 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 484.3% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 431,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after buying an additional 357,346 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 118,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.20. 1,535,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.57. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Edward Jones raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

