Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on THRM. ValuEngine upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,065. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $243.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.53 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.5% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 32.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

