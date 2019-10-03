Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of GGB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.09. 551,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,151,903. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Gerdau had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 7,324.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,640,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403,089 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 16,090.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,293 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter valued at about $7,780,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter valued at about $7,238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,170,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,168 shares in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

