Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

NYSE GTY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 285.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 41.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 16.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Getty Realty

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.