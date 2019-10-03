Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.58. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.63 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Glacier Bancorp stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.33. 4,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,019. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.18. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $47.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,741,000 after buying an additional 207,286 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,278,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,847,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,567,000 after buying an additional 25,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,153,000 after buying an additional 95,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,398,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

