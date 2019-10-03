Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.47.

Shares of GPN traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.53. The company had a trading volume of 99,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,747. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.31. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $99,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $116,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,735.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,358. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

