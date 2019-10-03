Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Down 1%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.77, 116,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 302,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSV. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSV. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 454,694 shares during the last quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.