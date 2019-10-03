Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €66.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €66.00 ($76.74) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BAS. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Warburg Research set a €67.70 ($78.72) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Basf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €66.37 ($77.17).

Shares of ETR BAS traded down €1.48 ($1.72) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €61.77 ($71.83). 3,241,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.69. Basf has a twelve month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a twelve month high of €77.31 ($89.90).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

