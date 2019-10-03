Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Purchased by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,732,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,828,000 after purchasing an additional 443,703 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,322,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,695,000 after purchasing an additional 68,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,130,000 after purchasing an additional 185,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.25. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,263. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.25. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.99 and a 52 week high of $100.41.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.1704 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

