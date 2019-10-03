Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Position Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Goosehead Insurance worth $54,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,348,000 after buying an additional 99,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,498,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,953,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,376,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $783,560.03. Also, insider Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 14,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $618,609.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 449,153 shares of company stock valued at $20,021,451. Company insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $43.30 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $746.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

