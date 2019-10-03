GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target Cut to $7.00

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPRO. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $6.00 price target on GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on GoPro to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

GPRO stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 975,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,181. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $799.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.63.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $292.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.29 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. GoPro’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 224.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 49,410 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth about $4,517,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 70.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 116.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,619,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,719 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

