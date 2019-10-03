GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoPro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of GoPro to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get GoPro alerts:

GPRO traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 36,392,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,101. GoPro has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $799.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.85.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). GoPro had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $292.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in GoPro by 21.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in GoPro by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GoPro by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GoPro during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in GoPro during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.