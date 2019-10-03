GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE EAF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 26,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,006. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a net margin of 42.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.91%. The firm had revenue of $480.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

