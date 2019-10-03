Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Great Elm Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 3,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $82.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.73. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $9.75.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123,595 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Great Elm Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

