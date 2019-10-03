Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,638 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDOT. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Green Dot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.11. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $278.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, CRO Brett Narlinger sold 5,602 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $158,648.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 71,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Green Dot from $100.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Dot to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities set a $35.00 target price on Green Dot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

