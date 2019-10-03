Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

GPP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Green Plains Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ GPP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.53. Green Plains Partners has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.27 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 65.23% and a net margin of 54.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 21,014 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Green Plains Partners by 68,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

