Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,947. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 37.75% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $125.94 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,015,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 118,855 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 759,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 81,120 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 67,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

