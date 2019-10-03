Griffin Asset Management Inc. Invests $60,000 in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.65. 552,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,989. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,740. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen set a $231.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $221.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

