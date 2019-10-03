Griffin Asset Management Inc. Makes New $49,000 Investment in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AABA. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altaba in the 2nd quarter worth about $416,220,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Altaba by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 16,247,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,995 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altaba in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,126,000. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in Altaba by 688.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,325,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Altaba in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AABA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,756,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,617,224. Altaba Inc has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25.

AABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Altaba from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altaba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Altaba Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

