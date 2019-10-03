Griffin Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,250,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,075,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.62. 70,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,389. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $200.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.8583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

