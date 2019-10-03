Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Heico during the second quarter valued at $6,086,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heico during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heico by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Heico by 4.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Heico during the second quarter worth about $171,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Heico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heico from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Heico from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

HEI stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.29. 333,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,800. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Heico Corp has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.07 and its 200-day moving average is $121.34.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. Heico had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $532.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

