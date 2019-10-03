Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,955,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,170,000 after purchasing an additional 145,659 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in Micron Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,712,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,797,000 after acquiring an additional 119,034 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Wedbush increased their price target on Micron Technology from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Longbow Research set a $60.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $936,506.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,212 shares of company stock worth $3,857,055. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,711,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,570,470. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.95. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

