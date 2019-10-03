Griffin Asset Management Inc. Takes $36,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,704,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,691,000 after buying an additional 1,614,055 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2,824.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,740 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,978,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,060,000 after acquiring an additional 504,631 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,034,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.75. 246,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 64,883 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $2,845,768.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,605,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 120,578 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $5,201,734.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,062,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 587,661 shares of company stock valued at $25,693,151. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

