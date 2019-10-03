Griffin Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 425 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,392. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $118.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $855,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $517,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,198,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,474 shares of company stock worth $4,519,327. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

