Griffin Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.77. 541,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,668. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $211.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.54%.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.17.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

