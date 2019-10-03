GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GSI Technology stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,042. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $196.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

In other GSI Technology news, VP Ping Tak Wu sold 8,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $71,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Yau sold 4,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $41,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,509 shares of company stock valued at $113,056 in the last three months. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 1,277.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 746,933 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 141,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GSI Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. 32.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

See Also: What is channel trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.