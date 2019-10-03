GuccioneCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (GCC)

GuccioneCoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. GuccioneCoin has a total market capitalization of $41,475.00 and $5.00 worth of GuccioneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GuccioneCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One GuccioneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00686640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012779 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011117 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000323 BTC.

GuccioneCoin Coin Profile

GuccioneCoin (CRYPTO:GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2015. GuccioneCoin’s total supply is 23,775,537 coins and its circulating supply is 20,285,537 coins. GuccioneCoin’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC. The official website for GuccioneCoin is guccionecoin.wordpress.com.

Buying and Selling GuccioneCoin

GuccioneCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GuccioneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GuccioneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GuccioneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

