GUD (ASX:GUD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.49

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and traded as high as $10.37. GUD shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 649,349 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $894.76 million and a P/E ratio of 15.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.51.

About GUD (ASX:GUD)

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and Spain. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments. The company offers automotive and heavy duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; and fuel pumps and associated products for the automotive after-market.

