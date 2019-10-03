Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

NYSE:GGM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.85. 9,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,264. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45.

About Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.