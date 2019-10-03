Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.40. 810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,526. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $25.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.

About Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

