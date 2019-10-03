H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) will report earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for H & R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.89). H & R Block posted earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.35 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS.

HRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

HRB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. 3,909,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. H & R Block has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000.

H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

