Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Stryker by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK traded down $4.82 on Wednesday, hitting $207.90. 50,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,765. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total value of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,240,206. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research set a $228.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $240.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.