Hancock Whitney Corp Has $6.12 Million Position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,646 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.52% of Alamo Group worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Alamo Group by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Alamo Group by 10,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Alamo Group by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

ALG stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.79. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $124.68.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $130,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $106,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,645 shares of company stock valued at $394,547. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALG. Dougherty & Co began coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised their price target on Alamo Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.