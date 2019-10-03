Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,575,000 after purchasing an additional 569,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,577,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,072,000 after purchasing an additional 256,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 791.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after purchasing an additional 620,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 5,240.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after purchasing an additional 553,435 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.22.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Carey Chen acquired 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.73 per share, with a total value of $203,261.19. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $328,515. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GTLS traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,963. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.21. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $309.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.35 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

