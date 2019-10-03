Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $274.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,415. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $344.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann set a $453.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $353.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

