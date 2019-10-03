Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,140,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 51,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 458,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,243. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

