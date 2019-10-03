Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 70,317 Shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,313 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 70,317 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.49% of Archrock worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 1,041.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,928,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,028 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth $16,939,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,991,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,511,000 after purchasing an additional 841,994 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Archrock by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,068,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 695,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Archrock by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,770,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after purchasing an additional 531,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

NYSE:AROC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. 22,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Archrock Inc has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.35 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Archrock Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archrock news, insider D Bradley Childers acquired 12,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $98,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,229.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

