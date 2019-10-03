HC Wainwright Analysts Give G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) a $72.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $72.00 target price on G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GTHX. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $23.06. 620,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,367. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $854.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.27.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,611,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,147,000 after purchasing an additional 33,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,681,000 after purchasing an additional 530,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 100,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 27.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after purchasing an additional 310,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

