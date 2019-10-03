HC Wainwright Analysts Give NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) a $0.90 Price Target

NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) has been assigned a $0.90 price objective by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 106.52% from the company’s current price.

NIOBF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. 70,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,585. NioCorp Developments has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

