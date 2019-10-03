Headinvest LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Headinvest LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12,775.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 216.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.65. 4,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,780. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $108.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

