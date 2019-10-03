Headinvest LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $1,536,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $505,887.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $115.28. 399,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,965. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 2.05. Splunk Inc has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $143.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $131.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.