Headinvest LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Headinvest LLC lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 115.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 24.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $412,525.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,046 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,097.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. William Blair downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.17. 164,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,500. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $72.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

