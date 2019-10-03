Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HCSG. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sidoti cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. 500,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,327. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $204,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $29,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 103.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 19,389 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

