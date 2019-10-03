Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

HP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. 1,408,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,251. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 277.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,381,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,767,000 after purchasing an additional 490,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,156,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,172,000 after acquiring an additional 339,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,551,000 after acquiring an additional 81,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,193,000 after acquiring an additional 47,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 968,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

