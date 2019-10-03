HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 48.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $17.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00031350 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00071262 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001804 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00131038 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,196.71 or 0.99797011 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 218.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002467 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 252,616,097 coins and its circulating supply is 252,480,947 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

