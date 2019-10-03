Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 229,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neil H. Shah bought 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 336,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,741.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 34,874 shares of company stock worth $488,046 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 121.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $144,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

