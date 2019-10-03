Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.66. Hershey posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.93.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $207,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,953,506.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $1,528,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,109,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,600 shares of company stock worth $3,611,368 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 172.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.04. Hershey has a twelve month low of $99.15 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.773 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

