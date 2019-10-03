Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $29.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $66,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

Hibbett Sports stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,494. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $398.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

