Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,490 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5,371.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,286 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 39.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,775,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,884,000 after buying an additional 504,390 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at $8,216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after buying an additional 379,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at $6,821,000.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $29.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.26.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

