HiCoin (XHI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $237.00

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. HiCoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $237.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. In the last seven days, HiCoin has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Universe (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000169 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About HiCoin

HiCoin (CRYPTO:XHI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

